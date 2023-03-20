25-year-old WWE star reveals that Bloodline member has been one of his biggest supporters backstage

The Bloodline is the biggest heel group in WWE at the moment. They have had a stranglehold over the company's titles for well over a year now and show no signs of slowing down. However, Jey Uso has been especially helpful towards Austin Theory.

Austin Theory is one of the most promising young stars in WWE at the moment. He is the company's youngest-ever United States Champion and is a former Money in the Bank winner.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After the Bell, the 25-year-old star revealed that Jey Uso and MVP have been two of the most supportive people for him backstage.

“Yeah man, I would say, usually two people that I really like to mention is Jey Uso and MVP. There are definitely some others but Jey Uso specifically man, somebody that since the beginning when I got pulled up and started doing the dark matches. I would say it was around a year ago, I started doing the dark matches and eventually got on the main roster then everything took off."

"But, even to this day, this past Monday, like passing him in the hall, he’s like good stuff out there. Like always keeping an eye, and even if I don’t see him, I’ll always message him like, like, what do you think, you know, and he’s always just, he’s a veteran of the game. He’s been there for a long, long time. So, it’s always good to have somebody like that to help,” concluded Theory. (28:41 - 29:36)

Austin Theory will face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory has picked up wins over some of the biggest stars in WWE history despite the short time he has spent on the main roster. His most recent big victory came on the February 20, 2023 episode of RAW when he defeated The Rated-R Superstar Edge to retain the United States Championship.

On the March 6, 2023, episode of the red brand, he confronted 16-time WWE world champion, John Cena. After a verbal back and forth, The leader of Cenation accepted the challenge for a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

This will be the biggest match of Theory's career and a win at The Show of Shows will establish him as a future main event superstar.

