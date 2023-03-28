25-year-old WWE Superstar credits working with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae for shaping his personality

WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are two of the most adored couples by fans. The duo once led an NXT stable dubbed The Way, featuring Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

The 25-year-old RAW Superstar, who is set to open Night One of WrestleMania 39 with his match against John Cena, recently reminisced about his time as a member of The Way.

In an interview with Fightful, Austin Theory reflected on working with Johnny Wrestling and Candice LeRae ahead of his historic WWE Elimination Chamber win last month, in a bout that also featured Gargano:

"I would say, when you get to the WWE, you’re trying to figure everything out, trying to figure out how everything works and what you need to do right. It keeps you on edge a little bit." Theory began.

The United States Champion further explained how he figured out his personality during his time with The Way, implying the space he shared with the couple was a comfort zone for him. Theory continued:

"But when I met Johnny and Candice and got to work with them in The Way, it almost let me relax a little bit and find that personality that I have and not just go through the motions or trying to figure out all this stuff. ‘Hey, just relax. Let’s do this.’ We just had fun. Honestly, when we were filming stuff or giving advice on, ‘Hey, can we say this instead? Because it might work better.’ It just naturally all flowed. It was bringing that personality and turning it up a lot." [h/t: Fightful]

John Cena reacts to opening WWE WrestleMania 39 with a match against the United States Champion

Despite having the potential to be a semi-main event, it was announced this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown that Austin Theory vs. John Cena will open WrestleMania this year.

Ahead of the first-time-ever clash, John Cena reminded fans that he opened WrestleMania 20 years ago in his first appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Incidentally, his bout against The Big Show at Madison Square Garden was also for the United States Championship.

"First match, #WrestleMania 20, @TheGarden. First match, #WrestleMania 39, @SoFiStadium. Then. NOW. Forever," tweeted Cena.

Meanwhile, both Austin Theory and John Cena voiced their take as to why they chose to face each other at The Showcase of the Immortals.

