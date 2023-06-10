25-year-old WWE Superstar says he will be Paul Heyman's new client on SmackDown; suggests Bloodline will kick him out

Paul Heyman might be in trouble on WWE SmackDown if things don't go his way with The Bloodline. Now, it seems he is not without job offers, though, as Austin Theory has offered to hire him as his manager if The Bloodline kicks him out.

During tonight's show, Jey Uso was confronted by Paul Heyman backstage, who asked him for his passport and suit measurements. He said that he would be flying to Money in the Bank on Reigns' private jet and that there were three things to celebrate next week on SmackDown.

The first was that Reigns would be there, which is a celebration in itself. The second was that Jey Uso would be having a title celebration if he won the United States Championship tonight. The third was that there would be a public acknowledgment of Jey Uso as being groomed to become the next Tribal Chief.

However, Jey Uso then made a statement saying that if he was in The Bloodline, then Heyman would find himself out the door.

Soon after, Jey Uso's opponent for the night on WWE SmackDown, Austin Theory, sent Heyman an offer. He promised to defeat Jey and send him back like the failure he was. He also said that he would be Heyman's new client, which he would need when kicked out of The Bloodline.

While Theory has volunteered himself as his new client, Heyman still remains firmly entrenched in The Bloodline camp.

Do you see Paul Heyman managing Austin Theory in WWE?

