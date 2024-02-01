26-year-old rising star earns recognition from John Cena after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar John Cena recently acknowledged a rising 26-year-old star after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Leader of Cenation was last seen facing the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in a losing effort at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Following that, Cena has appeared in several interviews stating his retirement days are near and that he wants to hang his boots before 50.

Fans also expressed that the 16-time World Champion's final match should be against his on-screen nemesis, Randy Orton. The 46-year-old veteran last year put over two WWE Superstars, Austin Theory and Sikoa in a singles competition.

Now, it seems that a member of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, is potentially next in line to be recognized by The Leader of Cenation. Taking to Instagram, John Cena posted a picture of Dirty Dom on the microphone during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 26-year-old star was reportedly slated to face Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber 2024 after eliminating The Beast at the Royal Rumble. However, in the midst of Lesnar's name being included in Vince McMahon's lawsuit, plans were changed for the premium live event.

The 16-time World Champion sharing Dominik Mysterio's picture can be a massive hint to a potential clash between the two men on the Road to WrestleMania.

John Cena acknowledged Cody Rhodes after WWE Royal Rumble win

Cody Rhodes once again outlasted 29 men to win this year's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare won the 30-man contest two years in a row.

The 38-year-old star etched his name in history among the likes of WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Shawn Michaels to win the Rumble back-to-back. Following the Royal Rumble, John Cena shared a photo of Cody Rhodes, adding significance to the 38-year-old star's Road to WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe did not witness The Leader of Cenation appear at this year's 30-man contest. However, fans would be excited to see the wrestler-turned-actor showing up at The Grandest Stage of them All.

