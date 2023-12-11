26-year-old sends defiant message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a defiant message to Rhea Ripley ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

The Eradicator successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series on November 25. She captured the title at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles by defeating Charlotte Flair and has been dominant ever since.

The Women's World Champion is scheduled to battle Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on RAW. Released WWE Superstar Aliyah has already made it known that she will be tuning in for the match tomorrow night on the red brand, while Zoey Stark believes Dupri is in over her head.

Maxxine Dupri took to her Instagram story today to send a message ahead of her singles match against The Judgment Day member. Dupri said that her GPS claimed it was her turn, as seen in the image below.

"GPS says it's my turn," she wrote.

Dupri sends a message to Ripley on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals she is obsessed with Rhea Ripley

WWE legend Torrie Wilson recently shared that she is obsessed with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Torrie Wilson praised the Women's World Champion and jokingly challenged her to a match. Wilson noted that Ripley is killing it at the moment, and she has become obsessed with her.

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it."

Maxxine Durpi has competed in five matches with the promotion so far. Only time will tell if she can shock the WWE Universe and defeat Ripley tomorrow night on RAW.

