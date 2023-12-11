Released WWE Superstar sends message to Rhea Ripley ahead of RAW

A released WWE Superstar has sent a message ahead of Rhea Ripley's match tomorrow night on RAW.

The Eradicator entered the Women's Royal Rumble match as the first entrant earlier this year and went the distance to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship on RAW.

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Durpi will be facing Rhea Ripley tomorrow night on the red brand. Ahead of the match, WWE took to social media to ask fans if they had any advice for Dupri. Zoey Stark reacted to the post and claimed that Dupri should bring backup with her because she is in over her head. Ripley defeated Stark at Survivor Series to retain the Women's World Championship.

Former WWE Superstar Aliyah reacted to Zoey Stark's post and claimed that suspension of disbelief is a lost art in wrestling. She added that she loved both Stark and Dupri in her post, seen below.

"Let the girlies cook! ✨ Suspension of disbelief✨ a lost art form. 🫶 you Zoe & Max. #ImSeated," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley claims current WWE star is the second-best female superstar in history

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently claimed that a current SmackDown star was the second-best female wrestler in history.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley was asked to name the best female superstar of all time. When informed that she could not select herself, she chose Bianca Belair.

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [0:39 – 0:56]

Ripley is a part of the Judgment Day faction, and the group has become very powerful on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Maxxine Dupri can pull off the upset tomorrow night on the red brand.

