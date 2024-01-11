26-year-old star opens up on possible WWE return after nearly two years

A 26-year-old star recently opened up on a possible return to WWE after being away from the company for the past two years.

The name in question is Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) on the NXT brand. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2022. Following her release from the company, she has been thriving on the independent circuit, teaming up alongside Matt Cardona.

Speaking on the latest edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, De Lander talked about a potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment, stating that's the end goal for her.

The 26-year-old also shared that despite the sting of her 2022 release, in a gutsy move, she texted WWE's Head Coach & VP of Talent Development, Matt Bloom, declaring her determination to reclaim her spot, one way or another.

"I think that's definitely the end goal, but it's not like I'm rushing to get there. And I think when I again, when I had that mentality switch, that's when things started coming together for me too," Lander said. (H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

But time brought acceptance, and the former NXT star embraced a new path. For now, Steph De Lander believes that one day, she will receive a new offer from World Wrestling Entertainment, given her meteoric rise on the indie stage.

"The end result will be I be getting new interest from WWE and from elsewhere, which I have, because of how hot our act is," she added. (H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

Steph De Lander has been a huge fan of a current WWE Superstar

The former NXT star once admitted being an admirer of SmackDown superstar Shotzi.

Lander and Shotzi, before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, worked together in the independent circuit. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion joined the company two years before Steph De Lander in 2019.

In an interview with That's Cooked, the 26-year-old star stated that she has been a huge fan of Shotzi since the moment they first met.

"I was in love with Shotzi. I always have been. Shotzi is the f**king GOAT. I loved her since the day I saw her. [An absulote babe] Yeah, huge, huge Shotzi fan since day one," she said.

The 2024 Royal Rumble is set for January 27, and fans will remain on the edge of their seats to see if Lander makes her potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

