"I was in love" - Steph De Lander confesses to having a crush on current WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta) recently admitted to having a crush on Shotzi.

Before joining WWE, Steph De Lander and Shotzi worked together on the independent circuit. In 2019, Shotzi signed with the Stamford-based company. About two years later, De Lander did the same. However, the latter was released from her contract in April 2022. The 26-year-old Australian star has since returned to the independent scene.

Speaking on That's Cooked, De Lander addressed her relationship with Shotzi. She disclosed that she loved her since the moment they first met.

"I was in love with Shotzi. I always have been. Shotzi is the f**king GOAT. I loved her since the day I saw her. [An absulote babe] Yeah, huge, huge Shotzi fan since day one," she said.

The current Women's Internet Champion shared the clip on her Instagram, revealing in the caption that she has a crush on the SmackDown star.

"Who else has a huge crush on @shotziwwe ? 🙋🏻‍♀️"

Steph De Lander responded to an NSFW photoshopped image of her reflection in LA Knight's sunglasses. Check out the details here.

What did Steph De Lander say about her WWE release?

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful last year, Steph De Lander addressed her release from the Stamford-based company. The 26-year-old stated that it was heartbreaking.

However, De Lander claimed she was not shocked by the company's decision to let her go.

"As it happened, I don't want to say it's a shock because I don't think you can say it's a shock with the way it's been since I've been here. Obviously, it's heartbreaking. WWE is my dream job and to lose that is, obviously, a huge loss. But I've been thinking about it a lot and since I've been at WWE, the last year, these kinds of cuts have been coming very often and also kind of out of nowhere. So I think it would be silly to say, 'I was so shocked and so blindsided,' because the way that it is at the moment is it's kinda like, 'Well, you know it's happening at some point. You know that phone call is gonna ring. It's gonna come.' So obviously I wish it wasn't right now, I feel like I had a lot more to do."

Steph De Lander admitted the Stamford-based company dropped the ball on her. Check out her comments here.