26-year-old star thinks her current WWE character would "get arrested in everyday life"

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she would get arrested in everyday life if she brought her character to reality.

The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner has been at the top of her game this year. She has been involved in many intergender spots of late and has helped The Judgment Day reach new heights on WWE RAW.

Rhea chose Charlotte Flair as the champion she wanted to face at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator is hoping to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at The Show of Shows.

Ripley recently appeared for an interview with InStyle ahead of her big match. She spoke about many topics during the interview, including her real-life character.

The 26-year-old revealed that the Rhea Ripley fans see on television is her real-life character. She went on to joke that she would probably get arrested in everyday life if she continued to do what she does on TV in real life.

The Eradicator is heavily influenced by the music she listens to, which has helped shape her character.

"The Rhea Ripley that you see today is pretty much just me as a human, but it's the side of me that would probably get arrested in everyday life," she joked. "With the spikes and the grungy sort of look, the punk look, the gothic look, it just stems from the music that I listen to. I've always wanted to wear the big spiky jackets, but I'd never really had the chance until I came here to the WWE."

Rhea Ripley is arguably the strongest female superstar in the company. It is only a matter of time before she becomes a Grand Slam Champion and takes over the business.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio attacked the WWE WrestleMania Superstore

Just days before their big matches at WWE WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio attacked the WrestleMania Superstore.

The two specifically went after Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair merchandise to send a message to their WrestleMania 39 opponents. That’s not all, as they also hopped into the lowrider once used by the late Eddie Guerrero.

Ripley will face Flair on The Show of Shows, while ex-con Dom will face his father, Rey Mysterio, in a singles match. Both superstars have played excellent villainous characters on-screen and deserve to win their respective bouts at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think The Eradicator and Dominik Mysterio will emerge victorious in their respective matches at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

