26-year-old Superstar believes he will reach 25 years in WWE

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar has stated that they will reach 25 years in the company, and they only need seven more to do so.

Edge recently celebrated his 25-year anniversary in WWE. During the celebrations, he named multiple Superstars who he believed could reach the same milestone, one of whom was Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik is one of the top bad guys in the business today. The reigning NXT North American Champion's run as a heel all started with Edge when he turned on him and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle last year.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Dominik was asked to respond to Edge's compliment. He reminded the Rated R Superstar that his first appearance on television was actually in 2005, so he only needs seven more years to reach the epic landmark:

"He was there for my first match in front of a live crowd. He walked me through it, he helped me out. He also started The Judgment Day. But hearing all of this doesn’t really change anything. I think he even forgot, I’m already 18 years in. I started in ‘05. So give me seven more years for my 25-year anniversary," Mysterio said. [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio fires shots at WWE Hall of Famer

Although Dominik Mysterio competes on RAW and Rey Mysterio competes on SmackDown, the rivalry between the father and son does not seem to have finished yet.

Rey recently defeated Austin Theory to win the United States Championship. Dominik spoke about the title win on The Bump, stating that his father is trying to overshadow him:

"Not at all. You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico... I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a dead beat," said Dominik. [From 28:35 to 29:15]