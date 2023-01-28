26-year-old tipped to win the WWE Royal Rumble by Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has given his thoughts on the potential winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Foley, who famously participated as three different personas in the 1998 Rumble, thinks the returning Cody Rhodes will win the men's match. He is also predicting Rhea Ripley to emerge victorious in the women's match.

On his FOLEY is POD podcast, the WWE legend praised Ripley's recent work as part of The Judgment Day:

"I'm still a huge Ripley fan," Foley said. "I'd love to see her win the women's Rumble because a run in WWE is a marathon, not a sprint. Man, this has been a nice leg of that race with her and Judgment Day, but I think it's time for a revision of a top heel push, so I'd like to see her win that thing." [32:36 – 33:03]

Ripley previously competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2019, 2021, and 2022. The 26-year-old finished as the runner-up in 2021.

What if Rhea Ripley wins the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match?

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble will face a title holder of their choosing at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2. Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, respectively, at the time of writing.

Mick Foley would be happy to see Rhea Ripley face Belair or Flair in a title match at WWE's biggest event of the year:

"I think either one's a great match-up, so I'm looking forward to both of them. I think it's safe to say that the women have done an amazing job in the Rumbles since they started [in 2018], and it really makes for a great show when you know you have these two [matches]. You can almost count on them being epic." [33:35 – 33:52]

Ripley recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling that she is also open to participating in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

