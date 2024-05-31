26-year-old WWE champion names the one star better than Stone Cold and The Rock

The debate on who is the biggest name that wrestled in WWE has many different arguments and perspectives. Such discussions almost always see several fans throw the names of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Interestingly, however, a 26-year-old WWE champion has someone on his mind who stands above both these decorated veterans. That would be Austin Theory.

WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under, consisting of Theory and Grayson Waller, recently appeared in an interview with the Daily Star. The host questioned both of them on several things and also directed a question to Theory about his interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin after receiving a Stunner from the latter. While the 26-year-old star answered the question, he also made a strong statement.

“Afterwards he was like [adopts Stone Cold's impression] 'Hey kid, that's a hell of a Stunner sell right there, kid.' So that's pretty cool. You can name all the greats you know, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena. But there's one great that I really want to work with and I'll be fortunate, man, if I, if I could see this guy every day, it'd be amazing - and that is Austin Theory, that's right," Austin Theory said. [H/T Daily Star]

With this, Austin Theory blurted out another usual self-obsessed statement, for which A-Town Down Under is mostly known. The former United States Champion has a reputation for portraying himself as a top man whenever possible.

When Austin Theory put a WWE Superstar above himself

Austin Theory gained the biggest boost of his career during his second reign as the United States Champion. Notably, he also defeated former WWE Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 39 while defending his title. However, despite winning against The Cenation Leader, Theory revealed his admiration for Cena in the same interview.

“Yeah, I remember being at the Performance Center, when he came in one day for a meeting. He literally waited the entire time, if anybody wanted to talk to him one-on-one, and I got to talk to him one-on-one. I think the biggest thing was, I had so many questions and just wanted to let him know what he meant to me and the motivation he gave me as a kid," Austin Theory said. [H/T Daily Star]

Thus, Austin Theory’s answer as to who the biggest WWE Superstar is might not be his own name after all. However, Austin had previously come very close to winning the Universal Championship and would look forward to adding more accolades to his name. It would be interesting to see what would his actions be on Friday Night SmackDown moving forward.

