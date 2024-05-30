3-time WWE champion details important advice from John Cena

John Cena's legendary WWE career has immortalized his legacy in professional wrestling. Recently, Austin Theory spoke about his former rival and detailed an important piece of advice he received from The Cenation Leader.

Austin Theory gained prominence during his second reign with the United States Title. He arguably faced the biggest challenge of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he battled John Cena. Despite Cena's best efforts, Theory emerged victorious at 'Mania. He lost much momentum in the following months, but his alliance with Grayson Waller received a positive response from fans.

At WrestleMania XL, Theory and Waller secured the SmackDown Tag Team Title in a stellar ladder match. The gold was later replaced with the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to the Daily Star, one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions detailed his past interaction with The Cenation Leader at the Performance Center.

"Yeah, I remember being at the performance center, when he came in one day for a meeting. He literally waited the entire time, if anybody wanted to talk to him one-on-one, and I got to talk to him one-on-one. I think the biggest thing was, I had so many questions and just wanted to let him know what he meant to me and the motivation he gave me as a kid," said Theory.

The 26-year-old further disclosed the advice he received from John Cena.

"The thing I took away was really just trying stuff, man, and not being afraid to fail at stuff and just going out there and don't worry about what other people think. Just really try and see where you can go and just don't have that not comfortable thing. Always go out of your comfort zone, always find that thing that can get you to that next level. Sometimes, you don't know what it is, but you can find it," Theory added. [H/T - Daily Star]

Since joining the global juggernaut, Theory has won three titles. He is a two-time United States Champion and the current WWE Tag Team Champion.

John Cena's last WWE match was on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL

After a devastating loss against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena returned to Hollywood. He did not appear on the company's programming until WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

On April 7, Cena showed up during the main event and attacked Solo Sikoa before confronting The Rock. The 16-time World Champion played a crucial role in Cody Rhodes' victory against Roman Reigns.

On Monday Night RAW after the event, John Cena made another surprise appearance. He teamed up with Awesome Truth to take on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match and reigned supreme.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's recent WWE appearances? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

