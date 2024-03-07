26-year-old WWE star finally comments on controversial live show incident: "I am human"

A recent WWE live event made headlines after a superstar was booed out of the arena by fans. Maxxine Dupri was the star who was involved in the controversial incident, and she finally broke her silence in an interview.

The Alpha Academy member has been in the spotlight of late for her in-ring performances. Maxxine has only competed in a handful of televised matches, and her rawness in the ring continues to show in her performances.

Dupri spoke about the incident while speaking with Joe Vulpis on the Lightweights Podcast. She was asked whether she thought she was under scrutiny more than other WWE stars. The Alpha Academy member gave a responsible reply to the question.

"I think yes and no. I think at times, people have really given me a lot of grace because I’m learning on live TV, and thankfully, with my character, that’s been said, so people are aware that these are my first reps. My first time performing in front of a crowd have been on Monday Night RAW. So I think on that level, people have given me a lot of grace," Maxxine Dupri said.

She added that there were a lot of talented women who were getting a chance to make their mark in wrestling. However, she wanted to make the people who were not getting enough opportunities proud.

"I think on the other hand, and maybe this is in my head, this is just how l feel, I feel like we have so many talented women. Not only on SmackDown, RAW, but NXT, developmental, people wrestling on the independent scene. So I think there’s also this level of, ‘Okay, so this girl’s getting a shot who maybe is or is not quite as ready as people feel I should be.’ So I think that adds a level of scrutiny. But I think for me, it’s an added level of pressure, but it’s also, I want to make those people proud that aren’t getting an opportunity."

Maxxine Dupri noted that she was trying to present the best version of herself to the WWE Universe.

"I’m so grateful for every opportunity. I’m grateful to be thrown into the deep end. I really am doing my best, I’m training as hard as I can, I’m trying to get better every time. But I’m not perfect. I am human, and this is my first time doing this stuff, so there is gonna be times where I do things that people aren’t gonna love, or that I’m not gonna love when I watch back. So I do think it adds that level of scrutiny, but I also think I’m a perfectionist, I’m a people-pleaser, so it’s just hard for me sometimes. I want to be better than anyone could ever could imagine I could be." [H/T - Fightful]

Alpha Academy is doing well on WWE RAW but the faction desperately needs a title to stay relevant. WWE fans will be hoping to see Chad Gable win the Intercontinental Championship down the line.

WWE World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley came to Maxxine Dupri's aid

Rhea Ripley plays one of the most heelish characters on-screen. However, the WWE Superstar is known to be great friends with many other superstars, and she recently spoke up in Maxxine Dupri’s defense.

Mami is currently holding the World Women’s Championship and has the spotlight on her constantly. She used her position to come to Dupri’s defense after she was mercilessly booed by fans during a recent WWE live event.

Ripley took to Twitter to post the following message in Maxxine’s defense.

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans," Ripley posted.

It’s great to see other superstars stand up to defend their colleagues during difficult times. Fans will likely see a better version of Maxxine Dupri in WWE sooner than later.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri has the potential to become a future women’s champion in WWE? Discuss.

