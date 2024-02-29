Former WWE champion sends love to Maxxine Dupri following recent backlash

There was some backlash on Maxxine Dupri recently following a WWE live event. A former WWE champion showed her support for Dupri by sending her some love on social media.

Maxxine Dupri has been with WWE since mid-2021 and was immediately called up to the main roster to be a valet. Dupri initially managed Maximum Male Models before a storyline with Otis turned her into a member of the Alpha Academy last year.

The 26-year-old superstar has only had a handful of matches in her career on TV and live shows. She continues to train at the WWE Performance Center and has shown improvement over time. However, some fans booed her at a recent live event and a video of it has gone viral.

Expand Tweet

Former three-time Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez sent some love to Maxxine on X (formerly Twitter). Rodriguez, who has been going through a lot lately due to her immunological condition, had the time to show her support for her fellow superstar.

".@maxxinedupri❤️❤️❤️," Rodriguez wrote.

Expand Tweet

Plenty of WWE Superstars and fans showed their support for Maxxine like Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, and Natalya. Dupri has had a total of 13 matches since her singles debut win over Valhalla last year. Her most recent match was against Nia Jax.

What did Rhea Ripley say about Maxxine Dupri?

Rhea Ripley was one of the superstars who showed support for Maxxine Dupri and called out the fans who booed her in a recent WWE live event. Ripley has sympathy for Dupri, who is still new at her job and continues to learn how to wrestle.

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans," Ripley wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ripley once defended her Women's World Championship against Maxxine, last December on WWE RAW. Mami made quick work of the Alpha Queen, who was easily outmatched in just her second singles match.

Nevertheless, Maxxine has the potential to go a long way if she doesn't get discouraged by the boos from fans at live events.

Would you like to see Maxxine Dupri continue wrestling or focus on being a valet for Alpha Academy? Share your comments below.