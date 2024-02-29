Maxxine Dupri confesses her love for WWE RAW star

Maxxine Dupri has confessed her love for a WWE RAW Superstar today on social media. The popular star is currently a part of The Alpha Academy faction on the red brand.

Dupri has made headlines after a video of her getting booed at a WWE live event has come to light. Several superstars have come to her defense today and urged fans to be less disrespectful. Dupri has competed in 13 matches so far in her career and is learning the craft while appearing on television.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax took to her Instagram story today to send a message to Dupri amid the fan backlash. The Irresistible Force told the 26-year-old to "keep shining" and Dupri responded with a heartfelt message. She noted that she loved Jax on her Instagram story and you can check out her message in the image below.

Dupri sends a message to Jax on Instagram.

Maxxine Dupri reveals she will never join Imperium on WWE RAW

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser was seen flirting with Maxxine Durpi during Chad Gable's rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, Dupri recently disclosed that she would never join Imperium on the red brand.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Maxxine Dupri said that she will be in The Alpha Academy until the day she dies. She also humorously gagged at the thought of joining the heel faction on WWE RAW.

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh (gags). No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die." [1:30 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Maxxine Dupri defeated Valhalla on the July 31, 2023 edition of WWE RAW for the only singles victory of her career so far. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dupri moving forward as she continues to improve in the ring.

What are your thoughts on fans booing Maxxine Dupri at a live event? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.