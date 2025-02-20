26-year-old WWE star wants revenge on Bron Breakker after being hospitalized 9 months ago

Bron Breakker has made a name for himself in WWE by breaking people in half with his Spears. He did it to IShowSpeed at the Royal Rumble and nearly ended Kale Dixon's career last year.

The Intercontinental Champion wrestled the 26-year-old NXT star on the May 20, 2025 episode of RAW. He was furious that he wasn't in the King of the Ring Tournament, so he took his anger out on Dixon. He speared the latter in half and wanted to continue beating him, but the referee ended the match and gave Breakker the victory. However, things didn't stop there. Bron grabbed a chair and bashed Kale's head between a steel step. The latter was stretchered out of the arena.

A WWE fan posted on X asking Kale Dixon whether he was still alive and included a GIF of Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old responded by saying:

"Alive and thriving, Bron will get his someday…"

IShowSpeed reveals how he felt after Bron Breakker speared him at the WWE Royal Rumble

The YouTube star made a surprise entrance in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he wasn't prepared for what was about to happen to him. He got speared by Breakker, and Otis tossed him into the announce table.

IShowSpeed revealed on his YouTube stream that he was not feeling well after taking the spear. He thought he was going to die.

"The day after Bron Breakker speared me chat, I had probably one of the worst headaches, I couldn't move chat. I could not move, bro. I thought I was genuinely about to die. That was one of the craziest work experiences ever. Real talk. I'm being so serious right now."

This wasn't the first time that IShowSpeed got attacked in WWE. Last year at WrestleMania XL, he got RKO'd by Randy Orton.

