Top name has vowed to never return to WWE; thought he was going to "die" and could not move after a bad bump hurt him

A top name has vowed he will never return to WWE again. He took a scary bump at the Royal Rumble that left him hurt, and he thought he would die.

IShowSpeed was not initially part of the Royal Rumble lineup, but when Akira Tozawa was "injured" by Carmelo Hayes, Triple H found Speed and sent him to the ring despite the streamer apparently not being ready. His appearance was very hyped for the moment, and he even eliminated Otis from the match. However, moments later, the man who helped him eliminate Otis, Bron Breakker, hit him with a spear that left him unable to move. He then tossed him out of the ring onto Otis, who hit a fallaway slam on him.

After he talked about how he won't return to WWE, IShowSpeed revealed that after the Royal Rumble, he was left very hurt. He had a splitting headache the following day as well. His head had bounced off the canvas when he took the spear during the match. He also added that he felt like he was going to die. Additionally, he stated that he couldn’t move and that he was very serious about it.

"The day after Bron Breakker speared me chat, I had probably one of the worst headaches, I couldn't move chat. I could not move, bro. I thought I was genuinely about to die. That was one of the craziest work experiences ever. Real talk. I'm being so serious right now."

Speed has talked about how he will never return to WWE again in the past and that he was done with the company once and for all after the Royal Rumble.

