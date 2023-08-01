26-year-old WWE Superstar claims "more gold" is coming to The Judgment Day

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar believes more gold is coming to The Judgment Day soon.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most popular acts in the entire company. Rhea Ripley has been dominant as the Women's World Champion, Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank contract, and Finn Balor is set to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night.

Dominik Mysterio is not scheduled for a bout at SummerSlam but successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali last night at the NXT Great American Bash in Texas.

Speaking on UpNXT, Dominik Mysterio claimed that he plans on holding onto the North American Championship for a long time, and his fellow stablemates are also chasing a title.

"I think in the next year, I'd definitely like to hold on to my NXT North American Title, for one. I think getting some tag team gold with one of my boys, whether it's Finn or Damian. They're probably going to be a little preoccupied because you know, we've got to take care of Seth first at SummerSlam. I think Finn is going to come out World Champion, and if that happens, Damian's still got his briefcase, so he's probably gonna go after Roman, so our boys are going to be busy," he said.

Mysterio added that he believes more gold will soon come to the faction.

"Worst case -- not even worst case, best case. I got Mami, but Mami's a World Champion. So, I don't know, Judgment Day, we've got a lot on our plates. So within the next year or so, I'm just gonna say more gold around the Judgment Day," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is upset about Dominik Myserio being given his moniker

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently called upon fans to boycott the company for giving The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio his "Dirty" moniker.

Mysterio regularly relies on outside interference to win matches, so the nickname is a natural fit. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is quite unhappy with WWE for "ripping him off" and asked fans to voice their displeasure on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show.

"The 'Dirty', don't forget that - that was my addition to it. And I think the [WWE] fans...I want everybody listening to this to go to WWE.com and voice your displeasure for ripping me off and my name and tell them that you'll never watch a WWE pay-per-view again until the next one!" said Mantell. [From 06:30 to 07:00]

Despite The Judgment Day's rising popularity, some tension has been developing underneath the surface. Finn Balor recently cost Damian Priest an opportunity to cash in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins, and The Archer of Infamy wrote it off as a "lack of communication."

Only time will tell if members of the faction start to get jealous of each other if The Judgment Day can capture another title.

