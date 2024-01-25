26-year-old WWE Superstar opens up about SmackDown debut

A WWE Superstar has broken his silence on his SmackDown debut and believes it worked out perfectly for him.

Tyler Bate made his main roster debut on the New Year Revolution edition of the blue brand. He has teamed up with Pete Dunne in a tag team named British Strong Style. The duo defeated Pretty Deadly on January 5 and beat them again on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the former NXT UK Champion shared that he found out his debut was happening only a few days beforehand. Bate said he was nervous about jumping to the main roster, but the time had come.

"I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump. So it just made sense for me to be Butch’s tag team partner. So I was super excited, I was super nervous about making that jump to main roster. But it’s been a lifetime’s work all coming together on that day," said Bate

Bate added that his WWE SmackDown debut worked out perfectly, and it was also great to do it with one of his best friends.

"Yeah, it couldn’t have been more ideal for me. It ticked all of my boxes. Getting to do it alongside one of my best mates just made it that much more cooler." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Former WWE manager praises Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell praised Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne following a recent vignette on WWE SmackDown.

Bate convinced Dunne to leave his "Butch" nickname behind and show WWE Universe who he truly is. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised the segment and added that Triple H's team has drastically improved the shows.

"So, if you're listening to that, you'd buy into it, because it looked like a real conversation, like they were actually talking, and you're sitting there. There is no bullsh** going on, nothing else, and you're concentrating on what he's saying, and when he leaves, that's what you're thinking about. I agree, very, very well done. So, I've got to hand it to them. Their shows have improved 200%," Dutch Mantell said. [From 39:01 to 39:27]

Bate has also disclosed that he hopes to give Omos the biggest Airplane Spin of all time at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old is one of the entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

