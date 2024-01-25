7-foot-3 WWE Superstar receives unexpected warning ahead of the Royal Rumble

A WWE SmackDown star has issued a warning to a 7-foot-3 superstar ahead of the Royal Rumble.

The anticipation for the 2024 Royal Rumble this weekend is off the charts. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had an epic confrontation this past Monday night on RAW. Both men are determined to win the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night and headline WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with TNT Sports ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate issued a warning to Omos. The Nigerian Giant has not appeared on WWE television since the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. Bate vowed to give Omos the biggest Airplane Spin in history if the two stars crossed paths at Royal Rumble:

"We've also got the Royal Rumble coming up soon. And for the past seven years that I have been a part of WWE, I've been saying that I want to get into the Royal Rumble, and I want to Airplane Spin the biggest guy in the middle of the ring. So Omos, if you are listening, I've been saying it and it is going to happen at some point," he said. [From 00:47 - 01:10]

Tyler Bate recently arrived on the main roster and is officially a member of SmackDown. He is part of a tag team with Pete Dunne, who is formerly known as Butch of the now-disbanded Brawling Brutes faction.

Tyler Bate reveals his goals in WWE

Tyler Bate is hoping to accomplish a lot in his career but is focused on short-term goals at the moment.

During his conversation with TNT Sports, Bate noted that he is still a wrestling fan at heart and wants to participate in the international premium live events on the schedule. He also named Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania as events that he would like the opportunity to compete in a match:

"WrestleMania, we've got coming up soon, so maybe we could get that tag team title match at WrestleMania. We also have a lot of international PLEs coming up, Backlash in France, Money in the Bank in Toronto. I've always dreamed of doing a Money in the Bank Ladder match. It was one of my favorite matches when I was younger when I was a WWE fan. But those are my short-term goals. It is like ticking off these bucket list, kind of, wrestling fan dreams. Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money in the Bank," he added. [From 01:11 - 01:53]

Bate was the inaugural NXT UK Champion and was also a tag team champion in NXT with former superstar Trent Seven. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Bate and Dunne moving forward.

