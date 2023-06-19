26-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to Father's Day message from Rhea Ripley

A 26-year-old WWE RAW star has responded to Rhea Ripley's interesting Father's Day message from earlier today.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since dethroning The Queen, Rhea has successfully defended the title against Zelina Vega at Backlash and Natalya at WWE Night of Champions last month.

The Eradicator was recently presented with the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW and will be defending the title against Natalya again tomorrow night on the red brand.

Earlier today, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to wish Dominik Mysterio a Happy Father's Day. The Judgment Day member have an interesting relationship, with Dominik often referring to Rhea as his "Mami." Ripley poked fun at Dom's parents in her Father's Day message to Dominik.

"Happy Papi’s Day - Mami, Raymondo & Angelina 😘," tweeted Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio responded to Ripley's message with hearts and kisses emojis.

Rhea Ripley reveals she barely knew Dominik Mysterio before they started working together in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen chemistry is electric now, but The Eradicator recently disclosed that she didn't think that the two would work well together.

Dominik's relationship with Ripley has captivated the WWE Universe. She lured him to The Judgment Day, and Dom's popularity has continued to rise. In a recent interview with Michael Fairman, Ripley noted that she barely knew the young Mysterio when they started working together.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

Dominik Mysterio is set for a huge match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 at the O2 Arena in London on July 1st. He will be competing against Cody Rhodes in a singles match, and it will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will try to get involved to ensure a victory for her fellow stablemate.

