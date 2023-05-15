26-year-old WWE Superstar sends Rhea Ripley a holiday message

A 26-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a message to Rhea Ripley to celebrate Mother's Day.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have developed a very interesting relationship with each other. Dominik has essentially disavowed his family and has begun referring to Ripley as his "Mami." Their dynamic on-screen has captivated the WWE Universe and has caused their popularity to rise on the main roster.

Dominik Mysterio recently took to Twitter to send a Mother's Day message. Instead of wishing his mother, the 26-year-old sent one to his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley.

"Happy Mami’s day mi amor ⚖️," tweeted Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley reveals what she wants to do after she retires as a WWE Superstar

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind returning to Australia once her days inside the squared circle are finished.

The 26-year-old is already well on her way to a Hall of Fame career, and it is just getting started. She avenged her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and defeated The Queen in Los Angeles at WrestleMania 39 last month to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rhea was the only member of The Judgment Day to pick up a win during WrestleMania weekend. Dominik lost to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and Edge defeated Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. Ripley's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion began with a victory over Zelina Vega last weekend at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

During a recent interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, she revealed that she would like to return to her country after her wrestling career is over.

"I really wanna go back to Australia. That's my main goal I guess. [Do you mean to live?] Yeah, I wouldn't mind going back there to live and looking after my parents while they're getting older and just spending time with them that I missed out spending through these years being over here," said Ripley. [From 32:52 to 33:10]

Natalya confronted The Eradicator during this past Monday's edition of RAW. Rhea dominated Dana Brooke but continued to beat her down after the match. Nattie returned to the ring, and the SmackDown Women's Champion retreated.

It will be interesting to see if the veteran can use her experience to try and outsmart Ripley if the two were to meet in a title match down the line.

