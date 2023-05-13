"I really wanna go back to Australia" - WWE's Rhea Ripley reveals her retirement plans

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed her post-wrestling plans.

Ripley kicked off her wrestling career nearly a decade ago in her home country of Australia. The 26-year-old later moved to the United States to join WWE in 2017. She has since been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW while also being the SmackDown Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, Ripley addressed her retirement plans. She disclosed that she would like to return to her country after ending her wrestling career.

"I really wanna go back to Australia. That's my main goal I guess. [Do you mean to live?] Yeah, I wouldn't mind going back there to live and looking after my parents while they're getting older and just spending time with them that I missed out spending through these years being over here," she said. [32:52 to 33:10]

Ripley also pointed out that she does not get to return to her country and see her parents too often.

"It's very hard being this far away from everything that I know and everyone that I love. I don't really get to see them too often. I'm grateful that this year has been very kind to me but then also not very kind in a way because I have been able to go back twice this year and I had my parents and my uncle come to WrestleMania. So, I've seen them three times this year, which is nice since the year's just pretty much started. But apart from that like I hadn't seen my dad in four years, which was really really difficult. I love my dad. I'm definitely a daddy's girl. But I got to see my mom. She came down for a little bit. My sister came down for a little bit, made my life very very difficult but I love her," she added. [33:42 to 34:36]

Check out the entire video down below:

Rhea Ripley turned down a movie offer because of her WWE schedule

Over the past few decades, several top WWE stars have pursued acting careers, such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Rhea Ripley is also interested in doing a few movies. However, she seemingly prefers to wait until she retires.

During the same interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, The Eradicator revealed that she had turned down a movie offer due to her busy schedule. Meanwhile, she is open to doing a movie or two when she stops wrestling.

"I've definitely thought about it and I did acting classes for like two years I wanna say. And I did get offered a movie but I just, I couldn't do it because my schedule was just so hectic and I wasn't gonna have any time off to do it. So, like I'd legit never be home and I'd never get to see my dogs. Yeah, I just couldn't do it but maybe after wrestling there might be one or two that I could do," she said.

