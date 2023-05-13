WWE's Rhea Ripley turns down movie offer; addresses acting future

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed whether she is interested in pursuing an acting career, revealing that she had turned down a movie offer.

Over the past few decades, several top WWE Superstars have pursued a career in acting. While some failed to make an impact, others became Hollywood megastars, such as The Rock, Batista, and John Cena. Since Ripley is one of the most popular superstars on the main roster today, several fans have suggested she could be another star to try out acting.

During a recent interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, The Eradicator addressed the subject, disclosing that she previously turned down a movie offer due to her busy schedule.

"[Is acting a thing that's there for you?] I mean, it could be. Quite possibly. I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror. I don't think I can really do anything else. But I've definitely thought about it and I did acting classes for like two years I wanna say. And I did get offered a movie but I just, I couldn't do it because my schedule was just so hectic and I wasn't gonna have any time off to do it. So, like I'd legit never be home and I'd never get to see my dogs. Yeah, I just couldn't do it but maybe after wrestling there might be one or two that I could do," she said. [32:09 to 32:50]

Rhea Ripley revealed the secret to her current success in WWE

During the same interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, Rhea Ripley disclosed that she struggled during her early days on the main roster. She also claimed she got lost in the women's tag team division before finding herself when she joined The Judgment Day.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion explained why her run with The Judgment Day has been successful.

"The reason that the Mami thing and Rhea Ripley the name is blowing up right now is because I get to go out there and I do get to just have fun and I'm doing my own thing. I'm sort of just reacting on the fly and just doing things I would do being a menace. Like, if I was a child again, I would be doing these things," she said. [5:56 - 6:16]

