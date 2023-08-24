26-year-old WWE Superstar teases major showdown with Roman Reigns

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may have a rising star eyeing his title.

The star in question is Austin Theory, a former United States Champion who received a lot of nitpicking from the naysayers. Among many others, John Cena, during the WrestleMania 39 season, cited that he did not believe in Theory as a part of the storyline, only to make people care.

However, the 26-year-old WWE Superstar did the unthinkable when he defeated his idol Cena at this year's Shows of Shows as the latter passed the torch to Theory.

During a recent After the Bell show, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick asked Austin Theory how he deals with all the doubters. The 26-year-old gave an instance about his failed Money in the Bank contract to having one of the greatest United States Championship runs ever.

After losing his title to Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown, Theory stated that he might go after the US title again or turn his attention toward Roman Reigns' title.

"I mean, let's take it back to the Money in the Bank contract. When I lost that, my career was over, and then look what I did. I had the greatest United States Championship run of all time. And if I decide to go and grab that title again, then I will, but maybe I'm focused on the 'Head of the Table'? [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Listen to the full episode below:

Bill Apter picked Gunther over Roman Reigns as the best champion in the world

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter favored Intercontinental Champion over The Tribal Chief as the best titleholder.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter noted that Reigns occasionally defends his Undisputed Universal title at significant premium live events. Whereas The Ring General defends his title more consistently and is close to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"Best current champion of pro wrestling. Let's see... Roman doesn't defend. Gunther! He defends it all the time," Bill Apter said.

Watch the full video below:

It will be exciting to see Austin Theory's push from mid-card to the main event scene if WWE puts him in a World Title program against Roman Reigns.

Do you think Theory will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?