27-year-old star officially confirms retirement following WWE release

A popular 27-year-old star recently took to social media to officially confirm their retirement after their WWE release. It is none other than the black and silver brand's star, Dani Palmer.

Ad

Dani Palmer started her professional wrestling career in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022. After wrestling in a few matches on NXT, the star was recently released from her contract along with some big names, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Cora Jade.

Following her release, Palmer took to Instagram to thank the WWE Universe for the past three years. The star also revealed that she was hanging up her boots and officially closing out her athletic career. The 27-year-old added that she would be focusing on her business, seemingly outside the world of professional wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life🤍 the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support❤️❤️," she wrote.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Dani Palmer might not be the only star to retire after WWE release

Although Dani Palmer was pretty clear in her post that she had decided to hang up her boots, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently took to X/Twitter to tease his retirement. The star uploaded a photo from his vacation, writing that he might retire there.

Ad

"I might just retire here!!!!!" Strowman wrote.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Braun Strowman has planned for his future after his unexpected release from World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More