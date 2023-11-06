27-year-old star reveals what's next after ending 182-day reign to win first title after WWE release

A recently released WWE star has opened up about what's next for her.

Julissa (fka Yulisa Leon) was one of several names that World Wrestling Entertainment let go back in September. She's already made news following her release after capturing a title belt at The Crash Lucha Libre's 12th Anniversary show.

Leon competed in a Fatal Five-Way Match for the Crash Femenil Championship, and won the title when all was said and done. She dethroned Dulce Tormenta for the belt, thus ending her 182-day run with the belt. Leon recently had a chat with TJ Sports, and shared plans for her future following her championship win. Here's what she said:

“I belong to KAOZ, and we will surprise a lot of people. We have a lot of plans & surprises set, and we will go forward from there.” [H/T Fightful]

Julissa's comments on her WWE exit

Julissa posted a tweet shortly after her release in September. She revealed to the fans that she was the one who had asked to be released from the promotion. Check out her comments below:

"No price is too high to fight for what you are, and what you want: To be the woman of your dreams. I thank the WWE & NXT Universe for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract (as a wrestler). I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed like never before, & I will stay with the great experiences and incredible friendships, but for personal reasons, I took the decision to ask to be released from my contract," said Yulisa Leon.

Julissa seems quite hopeful for her future. At 27 years old, she has quite a long road ahead of her, following her release. It remains to be seen if a major company signs her to a contract somewhere down the line.

