Former WWE star returns to the ring and wins championship 44 days after getting released

The end of one's WWE run can be the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and Julissa (fka Yulisa Leon) has proven that by already winning a title!

WWE let go of many talents from the main roster and NXT in September, and amongst the names that left the developmental brand was Yulisa Leon. Before her exit, the Mexican wrestler had been in WWE since 2021 and primarily appeared in NXT.

Now going by the name Julissa, the 27-year-old star made her debut in The Crash Lucha Libre at the company's 12th Anniversary show. She was involved in a fatal five-way match for the Crash Femenil Title and dethroned Dulce Tormenta by the end of a fierce contest.

An ecstatic Julissa posted clips from the match on her Instagram stories, which also featured photos of her flaunting her newly won championship belt.

Julissa's relatively quick in-ring return shouldn't surprise anybody, as unlike main roster stars who have 90-day non-compete clauses, NXT talents just need to complete the 30 days before they can wrestle again.

Yulisa Leon requested her WWE release after a two-year run

Leon had initially been involved in a few "physical tests" regarding the possibility of joining WWE in 2019. However, she officially only signed a contract in 2021 and, as noted above, spent the majority of her run in NXT.

An untimely ACL injury sadly kept her on the sidelines for nine months, but she returned and even featured, much to the fans' delight, in a SmackDown match alongside tag team partner Valentina Feroz against the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in May.

After her name was on the list of talents released from NXT, Yulisa put out an official statement on Instagram, clarifying the circumstances surrounding her departure. Leon was grateful to have been the first female Mexican star under a WWE contract and revealed she had requested to be released from her deal.

"I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed it, and I had great experiences and friendships, but due to personal reasons, I made the decision to request my release from my contract. I will let you know the reasons later, and I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me," Yulisa wrote.

Julissa is optimistic about the future, and going by her first match back, she is clearly on the right path.

