27-year-old superstar reveals she asked for WWE release

A 27-year-old superstar has revealed that she asked to be released by WWE.

The company laid off over 100 employees behind the scenes this week, followed by a bunch of talent from NXT and the main roster following the merger with UFC becoming official on September 12th. Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Emma, Riddick Moss, Shelton Benjamin, and Matt Riddle were some of the notable names that were released by WWE this week.

Yulisa Leon was also let go, but she announced today on social media that she asked for her release. It was also recently reported that her request to be released was previously denied.

"No price is too high to fight for what you are and what you want: To be the woman of your dreams. I thank the WWE & NXT Universe for honoring me with the opportunity to be the first Mexican woman under contract (as a wrestler). I learned what I never imagined, I enjoyed like never before & I will stay with the great experiences and incredible friendships but for personal reasons, I took the decision to ask to be released from my contract," said Yulisa Leon.

Yulisa Leon added that she would let fans know why she wanted to be released down the line and claimed that she is focused on her next projects.

"I will let you know the reasons at a later time & I am deeply grateful for the facilities and for leaving the doors open for me. I am still focused on my next projects, expect to hear from me very soon," she added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Yulisa Leon returned to WWE from injury earlier this year

Yulisa Leon suffered a torn ACL in September 2022 and missed almost a year of action.

She returned to the ring alongside her NXT tag team partner, Valentina Feroz, on the May 19th edition of SmackDown. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn successfully defended the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in the match, and Yulisa Leon would go on to make sporadic appearances on NXT before her release on September 21st.

WWE's merger with UFC represents an exciting new era for fans but has led to many people looking for opportunities elsewhere. It will be interesting to see when Yulisa Leon decides to reveal the reason she wanted to leave the company.

