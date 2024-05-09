A 27-year-old WWE star is out of action at the moment with an injury. WWE confirmed the same on their televised show.

Jacy Jayne faced Thea Hail in a match last week on NXT, which ended with Hail picking up the win. Both women gave it their all, striving to prove themselves in front of the fans. Unfortunately, Jayne ended up injured during the match.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne was hit in the face with Hail's hand badly during the match, which left her with an injury. Jayne's new tag team partner, Jazmyn Nyx, officially confirmed the injury on behalf of WWE on this week's show. She said that Jayne had to go through surgery due to the broken nose.

In the meantime, Jacy Jayne has spoken up about her injury in a 10-word message she sent from her recovery bed. She posted a picture of herself in bed with a bandage obscuring her nose and also posted about her eventual comeback. Fans may see the post here.

"Day 1. The comeback is always greater than the set back."

Jayne will need time to recover before she can make her way back, but at this time, it's not certain how long that will be.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Jacy Jayne is the latest in several WWE stars to be out with injury

Unfortunately for WWE, Jacy Jayne is only the latest in a long list of superstars to have suffered injuries.

Dominik Mysterio may be present at shows, but he's still injured. Rhea Ripley had to vacate her women's world title due to her injury after a backstage altercation with Liv Morgan.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are also out with injuries at the moment, while Drew McIntyre also suffered an elbow injury and had to withdraw from the King of the Ring tournament.

At this time, Cruz Del Toro, Xavier Woods, Sonya Deville, Erik, Cora Jade Charlotte Flair, Nikkita Lyons, and Shotzi are all also out of action due to injuries.

