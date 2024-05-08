Former champion undergoes surgery for injury suffered at recent WWE show

A former WWE champion has recently undergone surgery after suffering a brutal injury on last week's edition of NXT. The star being referred to is Jacy Jayne.

During last week's episode of the developmental brand, Jayne locked horns with Thea Hail, which ended in the latter's favor. However, during the bout, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a facial injury after Hail accidentally hit the former's face with her hand.

On the latest edition of the white and gold brand, Jacy Jayne's new partner, Jazmyn Nyx, appeared in a video segment. She talked about how Jayne had to undergo surgery for a broken nose after getting injured last week.

Nyx also revealed that Jacy was recovering from her injury and sent a message to the latter, saying that the entire WWE Universe wishes her a speedy recovery. The star ended the video with a threat to Thea Hail for injuring her "best friend!"

Expand Tweet

Triple H sent a message to Thea Hail and other WWE NXT stars after their incredible win

At last month's NXT Stand and Deliver, Thea Hail teamed up with Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan to lock horns with Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzy Dame in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

After Hail's team won the bout, Triple H took to X/Twitter to send a message to her and her teammates. The Game wrote that NXT's women's division was growing every day and also mentioned that he couldn't wait to see what the future holds for these stars.

"[NXT’s] Women’s division grows bigger and brighter every day, and these three superstars are an example of that. [I] Can’t wait to see what the future holds for [Thea Hail], [Kelani Jordan], and [Fallon Henley] #StandAndDeliver," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Jazmyn Nyx has planned against Thea Hail amid Jacy Jayne's absence from WWE television.

We at Sportskeeda wish Jacy Jayne a speedy recovery and hope she comes back stronger than ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback