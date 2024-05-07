An injured WWE Superstar has walked out of WWE RAW. Before walking out, he got into an argument with Adam Pearce.

The RAW General Manager is facing all sorts of issues on the show after Backlash, as he was left with an irate Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately, due to an injury, McIntyre was pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. He had an elbow injury and it has been aggravated after working with it in the past few weeks, even though it was padded up.

Pearce made the announcement earlier in the night when he said that due to McIntyre not being medically cleared, he was being pulled from the tournament.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre appeared when the match he was pulled from was taking place and stared down Jey Uso as he defeated Finn Balor to advance to the next round of the tournament. He was less than happy with the decision and made it known to Pearce backstage. The fact that Jey had replaced him was understandably not something that he was thrilled about.

On top of that, Pearce told him that as he was not cleared, there was nothing that could be done. He decided that he had enough and walked off, got into his car, and drove off furious.

What would have infuriated him even more was that CM Punk came into the show right after he left.

CM Punk continued to call out Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

CM Punk lost the opportunity to face down McIntyre, but he called him out on RAW nonetheless, asking him to return to the building once again.

He was not going to have much luck there, with McIntyre gone from the building. Despite having the crowd tweet at him, the former champion didn't return to the building to confront him.

Expand Tweet

Instead, Punk cut a promo calling him out again, which is sure to annoy the star further.