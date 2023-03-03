27-year-old Superstar brings no "value" to WWE, claims Seth Rollins

As one of WWE's biggest performers, Seth Rollins is a proven commodity in the business. However, the former Universal Champion feels that young star Logan Paul brings very little to the company.

In recent weeks, Paul has screwed Rollins out of major wins at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. After those two setbacks, The Visionary looked to gain the upper hand this past week after he face-timed him live on RAW.

Speaking on After The Bell with WWE commentator Corey Graves, Rollins took a shot at Logan Paul stating that he offers very little to the wrestling business:

"In the Logan Paul situation, I don't understand what long-term value he's going to be able to give back to us. It's, again, one thing if you come in, you do your thing, and you leave, but the dude's got a contract with WWE. That guy is supposed to have a few matches a year. I don't know what his deal is, but that doesn't make you an ambassador for the business."

Seth Rollins went on to add that it sets a bad precedent for up-and-comers and aspiring talents:

"That's not what wrestling is. I don't want my students, I own a wrestling school, I don't want the next generation of kids coming up in the business thinking that's how you make it in professional wrestling, because if everybody follows that model, the business is dead. It's dead. It doesn't exist anymore." H/T (Wrestling News)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Seth Rollins on Instagram live a few min ago goes in & reiterates he does not like Logan Paul Seth Rollins on Instagram live a few min ago goes in & reiterates he does not like Logan Paul 💀💀💀 https://t.co/KxrH0E1oZ1

Despite having many doubters at the start of his wrestling career, Logan Paul has impressed a great number of WWE fans since making his ring debut at WrestleMania last year. He gained even more notoriety when he faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last November.

Logan Paul sends a message to Seth Rollins

At Elimination Chamber on February 18th, the YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler screwed the Visionary out of winning the United States Championship.

Following his attack on Seth Rollins, Logan Paul spoke to WWE Behind The Scenes at Elimination Chamber to justify his attack:

"I'm not very happy. I had to cancel a massage today and book a flight to snowy-a** Montreal, Canada, just to ruin Seth Rollins' day. Look, I gotta do what I gotta do. My man can't stop talking smack on social media. Seth, you are going to hate what I do next, bro," said Logan Paul. [06:22 - 06:37] H/T (Sportskeeda)

After weeks of verbal back-and-forths, Paul and Rollins will meet face-to-face next Monday on RAW, with many expecting the two to confirm their expected match for WrestleMania 39 in April.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins potentially facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes