"I'm not very happy" - Logan Paul sends message to WWE RAW star in behind-the-scenes footage from Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Logan Paul make a surprise appearance. Ahead of his appearance, the YouTube sensation took a shot at Seth Rollins in behind-the-scenes footage.

Austin Theory defended the United States Championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He was able to escape the Elimination Chamber after Logan Paul interfered in the match and attacked Seth Rollins. Theory capitalized by hitting the A-Town Down on The Visionary to retain the championship.

After the premium live event, WWE shared behind-the-scenes footage from the show. Logan Paul was shown backstage during the US Title Elimination Chamber match and delivered a message to Seth Rollins before he attacked him. Rollins has taken shots at Logan Paul in the media following the popular YouTuber star attacking him during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I'm not very happy. I had to cancel a massage today and book a flight to snowy-a** Montreal, Canada, just to ruin Seth Rollins' day. Look, I gotta do what I gotta do. My man can't stop talking smack on social media. Seth, you are going to hate what I do next, bro," said Logan Paul. [06:22 - 06:37]

You can check out the entire behind-the-scenes video from Elimination Chamber below:

WWE shares hidden camera video from inside the Elimination Chamber pods

The Elimination Chamber is a special match that features four superstars waiting to be released as the two wrestlers battle inside the ring, as all the action takes place in a brutal steel structure.

Sometimes, a superstar simply cannot wait to be released from his pod and get into the thick of things. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest fell into this category as he was seen hyping himself up only for another superstar to be released from their pod.

United States Champion Austin Theory used the pod to attempt to hide from other competitors during the match, but it backfired as Seth Rollins was able to break in.

You can check out the hidden camera inside the Elimination Chamber pods video below:

During the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Carmella can be seen pounding on the plexiglass and taunting Asuka. But that did not help, as The Empress of Tomorrow went on to win the match. She earned a RAW Women's Championship bout against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Seth Rollins stole The Miz's phone last night during WWE RAW and called Logan Paul. Rollins challenged the 27-year-old to show up next week, and Paul agreed. It will be fascinating to see what goes down during the face-to-face meeting between Rollins and Paul next week on WWE RAW.

