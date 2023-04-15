27-year-old WWE star provides an update on her long-time injury

Second-generation WWE Superstar and Santino Marella's daughter Arianna Grace provided an update on the injury that has plagued her for a while now.

Arianna Grace joined World Wrestling Entertainment last year and started working on the development brand NXT. The second-generation star was barely seen on weekly television before being injured and sidelined.

Grace tore her ACL and had surgery. Since then, the 27-year-old star has been working on her healing and getting checked out.

Following a successful surgery on April 7, she has some exciting news for WWE fans. Arianna Grace provided an update in a tweet, stating that she was incredibly excited to put all of the skills and discipline she had gained over the years together to get in the best shape of her life.

"Really excited to take all the skills and discipline I have acquired over the years and put it all together to get into the best shape of my life. Invest in yourself!!!! Live your best life!!!!!" Arianna Grace wrote.

Santino Marella discussed his daughter's WWE career and her rehabilitation from an injury

Santino Marella addressed his daughter's recovery, saying she hoped to return by Spring 2023. He also discussed her WWE career.

He stated that he had no objections to her not using the same ring name as him. He also stated that Arianna Grace was able to build her career without being compared to him.

Grace confirmed her agreement to join the organization in March 2022. She then made her NXT Level Up debut on April 29 and lost to Nikkita Lyons, although she made several subsequent outings.

ACL injuries often require six to nine months of healing time. According to her statement, the second-generation star may be able to return soon after surgery a week ago.

Do you think Arianna Grace will return to NXT soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

