Second-generation WWE Superstar scheduled to go in for surgery tomorrow to deal with long-time injury

Wrestling is far from a simple business as a WWE Superstar is learning. Santino Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is scheduled for her second surgery tomorrow to deal with an injury that has plagued her for a while now.

Arianna Grace injured her ACL last year and had to undergo surgery. Since then, she has been working on recovery and getting checked up.

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE Headed to Birmingham for a knee check up!!! Headed to Birmingham for a knee check up!!! ✈️

She took to social media in the new year to vow that she would make the year all hers when recovers from her injury.

"Tmo [tomorrow]iwill be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt. This will be my year, even if it’s the second half."

In a tweet, Grace provided an update saying that she was in Birmingham for the second round of surgery to deal with her injury tomorrow. She also asked fans to wish her luck.

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE 🏼 In Birmingham for surgery round two tmo. Wish me luck In Birmingham for surgery round two tmo. Wish me luck 🙏🏼❤️

Several WWE fans and stars replied, including Nikki Cross.

Santino Marella spoke about his daughter's recovery after injuring herself, as well as her WWE career

Santino Marella addressed his daughter's recovery process and said she was hopeful about returning by Spring 2023. While that does not appear to be possible anymore, hopefully, she will be able to return soon.

He also talked about her career in WWE. He said that he didn't have any issues with her not using the same in-ring name as him. He also said Grace could build her career and not be compared to him.

Grace announced her signing with the company in March 2022. She then made her debut on April 29 during NXT Level Up. She lost to Nikkita Lyons there but had multiple appearances after that as well.

She announced her injury on October 13 and has been dealing with the issues since then.

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE 🏼 Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring 🥺 Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring 🥺❤️🙏🏼

Usually, the recovery process from an ACL injury can take anything between six to nine months. After her surgery tomorrow, she may be able to return after she completes the rehabilitation.

We at Sportskeeda wish Arianna Grace a swift recovery from her injury.

