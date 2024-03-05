27-year-old WWE star says that spilling the truth was necessary after recent show

WWE Superstar Jacy Jayne has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of NXT.

Last Tuesday, Jacy Jayne advised her Chase U stablemate, Thea Hail. She expressed that the previous version of Hail was lame and believed that her current attitude was an improvement. Jacy further asserted that other University members, including Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, were losers and claimed credit for saving the group.

Leading up to this week's show, the 27-year-old WWE star took to Twitter and expressed that Hail needed to hear the truth last week, a sentiment in line with what many were likely thinking.

"She needed to hear the truth. Let’s be real…we were all thinking it," Jayne wrote.

WWE Superstar Jacy Jayne had previously saved Chase U from bankruptcy

Chase University faced a potential shutdown when it surfaced that its founder, Andre Chase, had gambled away all the university funds.

The faction was on the verge of closure due to bankruptcy, and a farewell was scheduled a few weeks ago on NXT. However, just when it appeared that the end was inevitable, Jacy Jayne, a recent addition to the group, emerged with a creative solution to address the situation.

Jayne proposed the concept of the 2024 Ladies of Chase U calendar as a fundraising initiative. The calendar garnered instant popularity and sold out within hours of its launch at NXT Vengeance Day. Thanks to the overwhelming success of the calendar, the university was saved from closure and has since resumed its regular operations.

Now that the looming issues have been resolved and the university is back on track, it will be intriguing to see the next chapter for this cherished faction.

Do you believe Jacy Jayne is on the verge of separating from Chase U? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

