27-year-old WWE star sends a message after pulling off miraculous save

WWE Superstar Jacy Jayne has sent out a message on social media in response to her fellow Chase University member, Duke Hudson.

Chase U faced significant turmoil in recent months when it was revealed that the stable's founder, Andre Chase, had gambled the university's funds, causing them to incur substantial debt. As the possibility of the institution shutting down loomed, Jacy Jayne stepped in with a creative solution. She introduced the 2024 Ladies of Chase U calendar as a fundraiser, which was officially launched at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

The calendar quickly became a sensation, selling out within hours of its release. Jacy Jayne's ingenious plan proved to be a miraculous success, ensuring that Chase U remained afloat despite the financial challenges.

Chase University member Duke Hudson recently posted a tweet declaring that they were back in business. In response, Jayne has cheekily replied to his tweet with a simple message.

"You’re welcome," Jacy Jayne shared.

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the 27-year-old star remains to be seen.

Jacy Jayne sent a message to Bayley after she got betrayed by Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

In a surprising turn of events a few weeks ago, members of Damage CTRL turned against Bayley and subsequently launched an attack on her.

Jacy Jayne reached out to Bayley after the incident with a message urging the latter to give her a call. She emphasized that nobody knew how to be a better friend than she did.

"No one knows how to be a better friend than me..I would have never done this to you @itsBayleyWWE. Call me."

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Following the betrayal, Bayley officially declared her decision to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Jacy Jayne's run on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE