27-year-old WWE Superstar is better than 90% of today's wrestlers, claims Ric Flair

The WWE roster has some of the best in-ring performers in the world who've spent years perfecting their craft. Logan Paul might have just wrestled twice before his highly-acclaimed WWE Crown Jewel match, but Ric Flair believes the social media star is already better than most workers in the business.

Logan Paul pushed Roman Reigns to the limit by putting on one of the most thrilling world title matches in The Tribal Chief's record-breaking reign. The 'best three-match wrestler ever' proved that he belongs in the squared circle, and Flair, too, was thoughtfully impressed by the 27-year-old's recent showing in the Middle East.

The Nature Boy even made a massive claim about Logan Paul on the latest To Be The Man episode, as you can view below :

"That's what I looked at, I mean, you and I like wrestling, period, but damn, Logan Paul put on a hell of a show with Roman, man," said Ric Flair. "I mean, I can't remember who said it, but he is better than 90% of the guys that work full-time." [5:55 - 6:15]

Ric Flair clarified that while the "90%" could be an exaggerated figure from his end, he still considered The Maverick a better worker than many current talents.

Despite making his in-ring debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, Paul truly got a chance to showcase his potential in the ring when he faced The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Flair was admittedly 'blown away' by how Paul competed against The A-Lister.

"But I was blown away by his performance with The Miz too. So, yeah, I think he has done really well. And 90%, obviously, is embellished, but he is better than some of the guys that have been around for a long time." [6:51 - 7:05]

Ric Flair praises Shane Helms' contribution to Logan Paul's progress in WWE

While another veteran was said to be an unsung hero behind the success of Paul vs. Reigns, Shane 'The Hurricane' Helms played an equally important role in preparing Logan for the biggest match of his career.

Shane Helms was amongst the trainers who worked closely with Logan Paul leading up to his high-profile WWE assignment in Saudi Arabia. Ric Flair acknowledged Helms' inputs behind the scenes that helped the YouTuber look natural inside the squared circle.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I did watch the match. The kid can work. I mean, I've been told the Hurricane had a lot of time with him. And Shane Helms is a hell of a performer, and I was just blown away by his [Logan] performance." [6:26 - 6:50]

As Ric Flair suggested, is Logan Paul better than many seasoned wrestling superstars? Sound off in the comments section below.

