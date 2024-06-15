27-year WWE veteran claims Bayley loves him

Bayley survived Scottish wrestler Piper Niven in Glasgow at WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend. It was a highly competitive back-and-forth encounter.

Ahead of the show, in which Bayley's Women's Championship defense was the penultimate match, she did a brief interview with Cathy Kelley during the Countdown.

When the interviewer mentioned WWE commentator Michael Cole, Bayley cut her off and took away the mic only to call him an idiot. Fans are well aware of the history between her and Cole. The latter had an amusing response:

"Dear Michael Cole, back to you, you idiot! Was that good?" Bayley asked Cathy Kelley. Michael Cole retorted, "I told you [Bayley] you love me," before turning to Kevin Owens, who was also in the panel. "I told you Bayley loves me. [Seemed unwarranted.] No, she really does. That's just this facade she puts on." [From 47:28 to 47:44]

Trending

Despite interferences from Chelsea Green at various points during the match—even after getting barred from ringside—The Role Model narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of Piper Niven by hitting a crucifix pin on the latter.

If you use the quote, credit Countdown to Clash at the Castle: Scotland and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.