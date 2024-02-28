28-year-old star appears to reveal shocking reason behind his WWE release; calls out Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been facing the wrath of social media ever since the WWE veteran quoted an insensitive tweet on Twitter/X. The Wiseman has now been called out Mansoor, who also seemingly revealed the reason behind his release from the global juggernaut.

Mansoor's five-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion ended in September 2023 as he was released from his contract along with his tag partner Mace. The 28-year-old returned to the Independent Circuit after his non-compete was up and has been competing for various indie promotions since then.

Mansoor recently called our Paul Heyman for quoting an insensitive tweet that mocked the death of US airman Aaron Bushnell. Aaron set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, shouting, "Free Palestine."

The former Maximum Male Models star highlighted the double standards, seemingly stating that he was fired for publicly supporting Palestine while Heyman mocking the death of a serviceman is completely acceptable:

"Publicly supporting Palestine will get you fired but taunting a serviceman who made the ultimate sacrifice to protest the murder and maiming of tens of thousands of children is completely acceptable. Got it."

Paul Heyman was present on WWE RAW this week

Paul Heyman made an appearance on the red brand this week on behalf of The Bloodline. The Wiseman threatened Cody Rhodes to reconsider his decision to challenge The Rock. However, the American Nightmare was unfazed and laid out the alleged "suspended" NYPD officers who accompanied Heyman to ringside.

After the show, Heyman sent multiple messages on social media, hyping his RAW return. The Wiseman also quoted a tweet that mocked the death of Aaron Bushnell, stating that the Bloodline member was trending above "the libtard who set himself on fire."

Paul Heyman responded by saying that the Bloodline members set the box office, ratings, and the WWE Universe on fire every time they appear. The Special Counsel's post caused a major uproar on social media, and fans have been slamming the WWE veteran continuously since the incident.