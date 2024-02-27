Paul Heyman sends a message to The Bloodline after confronting Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

After confronting Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message to The Bloodline.

Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, on the latest edition of RAW, Heyman asked The American Nightmare to withdraw his challenge against The Rock that he made during Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Taking to X/Twitter, Heyman sent a bold message, claiming that The Bloodline set the ratings, the box office, and the WWE Universe on fire every time they appeared.

"My #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns - #PeoplesChamp @TheRock - #Solo - #JimmyUso - and I set the ratings, the box office and the @WWE Universe on fire every time we appear! @USANetwork @WWEonFOX @WWEUsos #IslandOfRelevancy #WrestleMania #Bloodline," Paul Heyman shared.

What the future has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Randy Orton discussed Cody Rhodes' storyline with Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania XL

Randy Orton recently discussed Cody Rhodes' storyline with Roman Reigns and The Rock's involvement.

While speaking on the New York Post, The Viper stated that Rhodes finishing his story was quite important.

“Seeing those fans, the ‘Cody Crybabies’ as Rock calls them, seeing the fans be so vocal for a Cody Rhodes, Cody’s heart and him finishing the story — and that story’s important,” Randy Orton said. “And I think because it’s so important to Cody it’s important to those fans. And it’s pretty f–king cool to see that to a lot of these fans Cody’s story is more important than the biggest star in the world. That’s pretty cool."

The Legend Killer went on:

“I also understand the business side of it, too. And I don’t think there’s any bigger match than any match Rock would be involved in, just when you are talking business. But if I had to choose, I’d want to see Cody beat Roman Reigns and win that title at WrestleMania 40.”

The Rock is expected to play a major role in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL. The Brahma Bull has stated that he will ensure Rhodes does not walk out of The Show of Shows as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

