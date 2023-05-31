28-year-old star glad it "wasn't Brock Lesnar" who attacked him at recent WWE show

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was attacked by free agent Baron Corbin on the latest episode of the show. The champion then took to Twitter and was glad it wasn't Brock Lesnar who mauled him.

Hayes defended his NXT Championship against Noam Dar on the show. Despite winning, his night ended in dismay as Baron Corbin arrived to take him out. Corbin, who is a free agent following the Draft, hit his finisher, the End of Days, and lifted the title to the shock of those in attendance.

Following the attack, the NXT Champion took to Twitter to seemingly showcase his relief that it wasn't multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar. It should be noted that Lesnar is also a free agent like Corbin.

Corbin wasn't the only free agent to appear on the latest episode of NXT. Mustafa Ali also made an appearance on the same show, he sat with the commentators while Wes Lee and Tyler Bate were in a bout against The Dyad.

Joe Gacy attempted to attack Lee and Bate after they came out on top in the bout but was stopped in his tracks by Ali.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin returned to NXT after nearly seven years

While he has been a part of several tag teams on NXT, the former United States Champion's last appearance on the developmental brand was in 2016 when he defeated Tucker Knight.

Corbin has never held the NXT Championship. However, after his vicious attack on Carmelo Hayes, he has certainly shown the intent to vie for the title. It remains to be seen how their feud will commence.

