28-year-old star set for first televised WWE match in almost a year

Injuries are an unfortunately common occurrence for WWE Superstars that can sometimes take a competitor off television for weeks or months. Recently, it was announced that former Miss Universe Canada participant Arianna Grace is set to compete for weekly television for the first time in nearly a year.

Last year, Arianna Grace became a staple of the developmental brand. After competing in the women's tag team division, Grace took part in the NXT Breakout tournament. Unfortunately, she lost to Roxanne Perez, who went on to win the entire tournament.

Last year, she tore her ACL and went on a hiatus, during which she took part in Miss Universe Canada and made it to the top 20 list. Today, WWE revealed that Grace will return to in-ring competition for weekly television for the first time in nearly a year against Fallon Henley. Check it out:

Earlier this month, Henley and Grace faced each other during a live event and a dark match.

Arianna Grace is related to a former WWE Intercontinental Champion

In 2022, Arianna Grace was signed by the company, and she went to the developmental brand. Grace wrestled on the brand for months before she was injured and went on hiatus.

The Miss Universe Canada participant is a second-generation superstar. She's the daughter of none other than former Intercontinental and United States Champion Santino Marella.

The former Intercontinental Champion trained Arianna Grace and pushed for the promotion to sign her. However, the father-daughter duo have never shown up together on weekly television.

Meanwhile, Santino Marella is currently working with IMPACT Wrestling. He's the current Director of Authority in the promotion and has faced several stars since his return to professional wrestling in 2022.

Moreover, Arianna Grace is dating a fellow WWE Superstar from the developmental brand. She's dating one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

