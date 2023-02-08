28-year-old WWE star got a 'baby fever' after hanging out with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s child

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are among the most recognizable couples in WWE. They have a beautiful daughter named Roux Lopez, and spending time with her led to Liv Morgan getting 'baby fever.'

The Architect and The Man welcomed Roux to the world on December 4, 2020. Liv Morgan recently stated on the Out of Character podcast that she has known Roux since she was born and that she'd meet her every week on RAW.

Liv Morgan was asked where she sees herself in ten years, and she mentioned becoming a mother. She went on to describe how watching Becky Lynch work as a mother inspired her.

"Maybe becoming a mom. I never thought that for myself. It’s really weird why this was the moment. I’ve known Roux since she was born, essentially Becky and Seth’s daughter and I saw her every week on RAW. Then I got drafted to SmackDown and I haven’t seen Roux in like 8 months. Then I got to see her this past weekend when we got to do mixed live events and I saw Roux and for some reason just seeing her 8 months later and how much she’s grown and seeing Becky be a mom and knowing that she left at the height of her career and had this baby and is still going on so strong, doing other things as well and succeeding."

Morgan noted how 'fulfilled' Big Time Becks looked with Roux, and that gave her baby fever.

"I don’t know, just seeing Roux in that moment, I was like, I have a little bit of baby fever. Anyone that knows me, I get along with kids, I like kids but am I gonna have one of my own? Probably not. But seeing Roux, for some reason I was like, Becky just looks so fulfilled in her personal and professional life and for some reason that gave me baby fever," Liv Morgan said. (26:28 - 27:53)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got married in 2021

Seth Rollins married Becky Lynch back in 2021 on June 29. The duo had reportedly been dating since January 2019, but they made it public in May. They announced their engagement in August.

Their real-life relationship has been the focus of Becky Lynch's ongoing feud against Bayley, with the latter claiming that Seth Rollins only married the former because he made her pregnant.

Meanwhile, Rollins is pursuing the United States Championship, currently held by his longtime rival, Austin Theory.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and credit the Out of Character podcast.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes