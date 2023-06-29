28-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to Finn Balor following RAW debut

Finn Balor is contending for Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on Saturday night. On the go-home edition of RAW this week, The Prince built momentum with a huge victory over NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

The young star from the former black-and-gold brand recently got entangled with The Judgment Day, albeit voluntarily, and he paid the piper on Monday night when he ate a loss in his debut match on the main roster.

Despite this, Carmelo Hayes bounced back at NXT Gold Rush with a massive victory over Baron Corbin. The WWE NXT Champion has now tweeted a message, evidently to The Judgment Day star:

"Throw me in the deep end. Certified swimmer. #MondayNightMelo," Hayes wrote.

Carmelo Hayes even agreed to take down The Judgment Day alongside Trick Williams and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the coming weeks. Check it out here.

Seth Rollins believes former WWE Universal Champion is "one of the absolute best on the planet"

Ahead of their clash in the UK - a match seven years in the making - Seth Rollins addressed the SummerSlam contest he had against Finn Balor. After inadvertently injuring The Prince, Rollins continued to pursue the WWE Universal Championship in 2016. However, it wasn't until three years later that The Visionary finally won the belt for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Balor was forced to relinquish the WWE title less than 24 hours after SummerSlam. He hasn't won a world championship ever since.

Seth Rollins recently spoke highly of his on-screen adversary during an interview with the New York Post, noting that Balor's addition to The Judgment Day was a career resurgence for the latter:

"The reason it’s right [the rematch at Money in the Bank] is just because he’s [Finn Balor] one of the best. He’s one of the absolute best on the planet and has been for a long time. And being part of The Judgment Day is such a resurgence for him as a character and as a personality and now we got a chance to duke it out." [H/T New York Post]

He further hyped up the upcoming battle:

"It’s been seven years since the infamous Universal title match at SummerSlam. We’re both totally different players in this game now. The game has changed. We have changed. The matchup is going to look a lot different than it did in Brooklyn that fateful night."

