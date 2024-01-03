28-year-old WWE Superstar set to return at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

A 28-year-old WWE Superstar will be returning at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution this Friday night.

This Friday's edition of SmackDown is set to be a newsworthy show. IYI SKY is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Mia Yim (Michin). Butch and a mystery partner will take on Pretty Deadly in a tag team match. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight will compete in a Triple Threat match to determine Roman Reigns' opponent at Royal Rumble 2024.

Kevin Owens will battle Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament. The winner of the match will earn a title shot against Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble.

The popular YouTuber captured the title at Crown Jewel 2023 from Rey Mysterio after former LWO member Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron. The Maverick spotted them and punched the Hall of Famer in the face with the brass knuckles on to capture the title.

WWE has released a new video promoting this week's special edition of SmackDown, and Logan Paul is advertised to appear. Paul has not competed in a match since winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He has not appeared in person on the blue brand since December 1, 2023, when he announced that tournament to determine his first challenger.

Vince Russo claims that Logan Paul is better than most of WWE's roster

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Logan Paul was better than 75% of the main roster.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran praised the champion as a performer. Russo stated that Paul has a ton of charisma and can easily get heat from the crowd.

The former head writer of the company added that he is better than 75% of the roster, and it was the right call to make him the new United States Champion.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul has only competed in eight matches in his WWE career and has already proven to be a natural. Only time will tell who wins the United States Championship tournament and challenges him for the title at Royal Rumble.

Would you rather see Kevin Owens or Santos Escobar challenge for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

