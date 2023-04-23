Seth Rollins will seemingly have a tough time when he meets fellow WWE Superstar Omos at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Last night, WWE took fans by surprise by announcing that The Nigerian Giant would be taking on Seth Rollins at the upcoming Backlash 2023 PLE. Many fans weren't happy with the match getting randomly booked without any explanation as to why the two men are feuding.

A fan took to Instagram to explain Omos and The Visionary's history and made it clear that the match wasn't randomly booked. He also looked back at a bunch of interactions that the two men have had in the past.

The fan recalled Rollins ruining Omos' celebration after he defeated Matt Riddle last year. He explained that the contest at Backlash isn't a random match but a "revenge match" and added that The Nigerian Giant doesn't forget.

The 7'3'' WWE Superstar noticed the post and was in complete agreement with the same. He shared a three-word reaction to it, as can be seen below:

"I never forgot," he wrote.

The RAW Superstar's reaction to his upcoming match with Rollins

Omos' ultimate goal is way bigger than defeating Seth Rollins

The Nigerian-American pro wrestler has done quite well for himself on WWE's main roster over the years. He recently took on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately failed to slay The Beast Incarnate.

His manager MVP spoke with Good Karma Wrestling last year and stated that the behemoth will win the WWE title somewhere down the line:

"I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career and that is leading The Nigerian Giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life... The WWE Championship, I would say it’s an inevitability. We will get there, but it’s not easy... You have some amazing talents, amazingly talented people."

It remains to be seen if Omos manages to win WWE's top prize in the distant future. For now, though, he has his sights set on Seth Rollins.

Many fans are looking forward to this contest, and it would certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top when all is said and done.

Who will come out victorious at Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

