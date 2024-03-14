29-year-old personality acknowledges Roman Reigns and two other WWE names ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns often demands acknowledgment from his fans and peers as part of his heel on-screen persona. Now, a 29-year-old personality has shared her admiration for The Tribal Chief and two other names.

The star in question is The Bump host Megan Morant. She recently replaced Kayla Braxton on the popular show. On Twitter, Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman mentioned "almost" liking media personality Sam Roberts. The 58-year-old legendary manager ultimately shared that although Roberts had many nice things to say about him, he wasn't fond of him.

Megan Morant reacted to Heyman's post on Twitter/X and sent a message to the latter, Reigns and Roberts.

"I acknowledge Roman Reigns. I also acknowledge @notsam and @HeymanHustle," she wrote.

Check out the 29-year-old WWE personality's tweet below:

Wrestling legend explains why Roman Reigns' WWE faction is seemingly more successful than nWo

After The Rock aligned with Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline, the faction has become stronger than ever.

Legendary wrestler Kevin Sullivan recently highlighted a huge difference between The Bloodline and Hall of Fame faction New World Order (nWo).

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Sullivan explained that nWo had numerous stars representing the group from 1996 to 2002, leading to its downfall. He added that The Bloodline was more successful because it had a handful of members.

"Yeah [too many nWo members], I mean, that's why The Bloodline is so successful. They've kept it to four," he said.

Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull can defeat the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40. A potential win can give Reigns a massive advantage heading into his Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on Night Two since the bout would be contested under Bloodline Rules.

